It's The Start Of Stevie Wonder Month

Sunday, May 1

Hooray, it’s May! We’ll kick off a month-long birthday celebration with tunes by the legendary Stevie Wonder. The musical genius turns 72 on May 13. We’ll share his songs, including a brand new single from PJ Morton featuring Stevie Wonder and Nas. Plus, the sounds of Soul II Soul, Vanessa Williams, and uplifting gospel from South African guitarist Jonathan Butler.

This week's DoubleTake is Stevie’s too funky "Boogie On Reggae Woman" with a refreshingly funky a capella version by the Canadian quartet Cadence.

