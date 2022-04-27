© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

It's The Start Of Stevie Wonder Month

Published April 27, 2022
Sunday, May 1

Hooray, it’s May! We’ll kick off a month-long birthday celebration with tunes by the legendary Stevie Wonder. The musical genius turns 72 on May 13. We’ll share his songs, including a brand new single from PJ Morton featuring Stevie Wonder and Nas. Plus, the sounds of Soul II Soul, Vanessa Williams, and uplifting gospel from South African guitarist Jonathan Butler.

This week's DoubleTake is Stevie’s too funky "Boogie On Reggae Woman" with a refreshingly funky a capella version by the Canadian quartet Cadence.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In The Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
