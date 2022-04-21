© 2022 KMUW
It's Silk Sonic Time

Published April 21, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT
Sunday, April 24

Silk Sonic is making waves with their new music, recently winning four Grammy awards. The throwback R&B band, led by duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is featured on this week’s DoubleTake. Hear the original song, “Love’s Train” by the legendary band Con Funk Shun and a cover by Silk Sonic. Also, R&B gems from The Isley Brothers, L.T.D. and a sweet classic from Diana Ross and The Supremes. Plus, acoustic guitarist Jonathan McReynolds talks about writing one of his favorite gospel songs, “Smile."

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In The Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
