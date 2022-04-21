It's Silk Sonic Time

Sunday, April 24

Silk Sonic is making waves with their new music, recently winning four Grammy awards. The throwback R&B band, led by duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is featured on this week’s DoubleTake. Hear the original song, “Love’s Train” by the legendary band Con Funk Shun and a cover by Silk Sonic. Also, R&B gems from The Isley Brothers, L.T.D. and a sweet classic from Diana Ross and The Supremes. Plus, acoustic guitarist Jonathan McReynolds talks about writing one of his favorite gospel songs, “Smile."