Celebrating the Easter Season with Gospel

Sunday, April 17

“Oh Happy Day!” We celebrate the Easter season with gospel music on Soulsations. Hear the title track from Believe For It by CeCe Winans, who won best gospel album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. We'll also hear new music by Erica Campbell and favorites from Donnie McClurkin, L’Tanya Moore-Copeland and the United Tenors. Plus, gospel legend Marvin Winans explains how he became the soloist on the beloved Andraé Crouch song “Let The Church Say Amen.”

This week’s DoubleTake is the jubilant 1969 classic “Oh Happy Day” by Edwin Hawkins Singers and a powerful duet version from the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and the legendary Mavis Staples.