Soulsations

Celebrating the Easter Season with Gospel

Published April 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT
Sunday, April 17

“Oh Happy Day!” We celebrate the Easter season with gospel music on Soulsations. Hear the title track from Believe For It by CeCe Winans, who won best gospel album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. We'll also hear new music by Erica Campbell and favorites from Donnie McClurkin, L’Tanya Moore-Copeland and the United Tenors. Plus, gospel legend Marvin Winans explains how he became the soloist on the beloved Andraé Crouch song “Let The Church Say Amen.”

This week’s DoubleTake is the jubilant 1969 classic “Oh Happy Day” by Edwin Hawkins Singers and a powerful duet version from the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and the legendary Mavis Staples.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In The Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
