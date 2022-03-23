© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

Celebrating The Women Of Soul

Published March 23, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, March 27

We share tunes from Women of Soul on Soulsations, including the sounds of Chaka Khan, Jill Scott, Janet Jackson, Ledisi, Anita Baker and the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Erica Campbell reminds us to stress less and be “Positive” with her brand new single. Also, we remember Gospel Great and soprano extraordinaire LaShun Pace.

KMUW’s Julie Brin brings us this week’s DoubleTake, the 1973 gem “Killing Me Softly With His Song” from the legendary Roberta Flack and an upbeat cover from the Fugees with vocalist Lauryn Hill.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
