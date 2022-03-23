Celebrating The Women Of Soul

Sunday, March 27

We share tunes from Women of Soul on Soulsations, including the sounds of Chaka Khan, Jill Scott, Janet Jackson, Ledisi, Anita Baker and the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Erica Campbell reminds us to stress less and be “Positive” with her brand new single. Also, we remember Gospel Great and soprano extraordinaire LaShun Pace.

KMUW’s Julie Brin brings us this week’s DoubleTake, the 1973 gem “Killing Me Softly With His Song” from the legendary Roberta Flack and an upbeat cover from the Fugees with vocalist Lauryn Hill.