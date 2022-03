Sunday, March 13

Coming up on Soulsations, we’re groovin’ with new singles by London-based songbird S.E.L (Soulful Emma-Louise) and soul singer and record producer Frank McComb. Also classic tunes by Marvin Gaye, Daryl Hall & John Oats, and Gladys Knight & the Pips. We’ll share a gospel gem from Hezekiah Walker & LFC.

This week’s DoubleTake features McFadden & Whitehead with the motivational "Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now" and a funky cover by Luther Vandross.