Soulsations

A New Groove From Robert Glasper Featuring Q-Tip And Esperanza Spalding

Published March 3, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST
Sunday, March 6

Coming up on Soulsations, we've got a brand new groove from Robert Glasper featuring Q-Tip and Esperanza Spalding. Also classics from Anita Baker, Sly Stone with Wichita’s own Rudy Love, and Stephanie Mills' #1 hit and signature song “Home.” You’ll also hear a funky, contemporary gospel tune by Kirk Franklin featuring Da’ T.R.U.T.H.

This week’s DoubleTake is “Ooo Baby, Baby” by Motown’s Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, and a cover by Masters of Funk, Soul, and Blues featuring Bunny Sigler.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
