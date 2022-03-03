A New Groove From Robert Glasper Featuring Q-Tip And Esperanza Spalding

Sunday, March 6

Coming up on Soulsations, we've got a brand new groove from Robert Glasper featuring Q-Tip and Esperanza Spalding. Also classics from Anita Baker, Sly Stone with Wichita’s own Rudy Love, and Stephanie Mills' #1 hit and signature song “Home.” You’ll also hear a funky, contemporary gospel tune by Kirk Franklin featuring Da’ T.R.U.T.H.

This week’s DoubleTake is “Ooo Baby, Baby” by Motown’s Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, and a cover by Masters of Funk, Soul, and Blues featuring Bunny Sigler.