New Music From Larry Dodson

Sunday, February 27

Coming up on Soulsations, hear the new love ballad “Just We” by the original lead vocalist of the Bar-Kays — the charismatic Larry Dodson, also known as Larry D. He has a companion video out that features Dodson and his wife of more than 50 years. Also, another R&B Legend, El DeBarge, was recently featured on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. We’ll share his music. Plus, classics from Bill Withers, Cameo and the Chi-Lites.

We have a gospel DoubleTake this week, featuring the song “Walking” by the Grammy Award-winning duo Mary Mary and a cover by saxophonist Melvin Smith from his debut gospel jazz release.