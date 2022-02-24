© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

New Music From Larry Dodson

Published February 24, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, February 27

Coming up on Soulsations, hear the new love ballad “Just We” by the original lead vocalist of the Bar-Kays — the charismatic Larry Dodson, also known as Larry D. He has a companion video out that features Dodson and his wife of more than 50 years. Also, another R&B Legend, El DeBarge, was recently featured on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. We’ll share his music. Plus, classics from Bill Withers, Cameo and the Chi-Lites.

We have a gospel DoubleTake this week, featuring the song “Walking” by the Grammy Award-winning duo Mary Mary and a cover by saxophonist Melvin Smith from his debut gospel jazz release.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
