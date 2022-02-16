New Music From Devon Howard & Re-Issued Roberta Flack

Sunday, February 20

Coming up on Soulsations, we have new music by Baltimore singer/songwriter Devon Howard and a newly re-issued funky groove from Roberta Flack. It’s from the soundtrack of the 1981 movie Bustin’ Loose. Also, classics from Peabo Bryson, Bernard Wright, A Taste of Honey, and sweet gospel from Forever Jones.

This week’s DoubleTake is the 1979 jam “Glide” by the soulful band Pleasure, and a new updated version by bassist Mitchell Coleman, Jr.