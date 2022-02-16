© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

New Music From Devon Howard & Re-Issued Roberta Flack

Published February 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST
Sunday, February 20

Coming up on Soulsations, we have new music by Baltimore singer/songwriter Devon Howard and a newly re-issued funky groove from Roberta Flack. It’s from the soundtrack of the 1981 movie Bustin’ Loose. Also, classics from Peabo Bryson, Bernard Wright, A Taste of Honey, and sweet gospel from Forever Jones.

This week’s DoubleTake is the 1979 jam “Glide” by the soulful band Pleasure, and a new updated version by bassist Mitchell Coleman, Jr.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
