An Hour of Soulful Love Songs

Sunday, February 13

Coming up, it’s an hour full of love songs including brand new music by The Baylor Project, “Love Makes Me Sing.” Also classics by Barry White, Michael Henderson, and Chaka Khan. Wichita’s own Bob Love talks about Rudy Love and the Love Family's gem “This Song Is For You.” Plus, we’ll share inspirational gospel from the Wichita women’s ensemble TRU.

This week’s DoubleTake is the 1972 release “You are the Sunshine of My Life” by Stevie Wonder, and a cover by Junior Walker and the All Stars.