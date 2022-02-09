© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

An Hour of Soulful Love Songs

Published February 9, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST
Sunday, February 13

Coming up, it’s an hour full of love songs including brand new music by The Baylor Project, “Love Makes Me Sing.” Also classics by Barry White, Michael Henderson, and Chaka Khan. Wichita’s own Bob Love talks about Rudy Love and the Love Family's gem “This Song Is For You.” Plus, we’ll share inspirational gospel from the Wichita women’s ensemble TRU.

This week’s DoubleTake is the 1972 release “You are the Sunshine of My Life” by Stevie Wonder, and a cover by Junior Walker and the All Stars.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
