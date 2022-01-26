© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

New Music From Moonchild Featuring Lalah Hathaway

Published January 26, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST
Sunday, January 30

Coming up on Soulsations, brand new music from Moonchild featuring Lalah Hathaway, a new gospel remix from Koryn Hawthorne featuring Big K.R.I.T.. Groovin’ tunes by Donnie, Angie Stone, and a jammin’ duet by Omar and Stevie Wonder. You’ll hear classics from The Temptations, The Brothers Johnson, and The Doobie Brothers.

This week’s DoubleTake is “Stop. Look. Listen. (To Your Heart)" by the legendary group The Stylistics and an engaging cover by Patti Austin.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
