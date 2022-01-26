Sunday, January 30

Coming up on Soulsations, brand new music from Moonchild featuring Lalah Hathaway, a new gospel remix from Koryn Hawthorne featuring Big K.R.I.T.. Groovin’ tunes by Donnie, Angie Stone, and a jammin’ duet by Omar and Stevie Wonder. You’ll hear classics from The Temptations, The Brothers Johnson, and The Doobie Brothers.

This week’s DoubleTake is “Stop. Look. Listen. (To Your Heart)" by the legendary group The Stylistics and an engaging cover by Patti Austin.