© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png
Soulsations

New Socially Conscious Music

Published January 13, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, January 16

It’s an hour full of socially conscious songs with the new release “The Pursuit of Happiness” from legendary band Kool & The Gang and the latest from H.E.R. and Jarrod Lawson. R&B artist Stokley talks about his socially conscious song “We/Me” and gospel giant Marvin Winans gives insight on the Winans’ tune “Let My People Go.” We’ll also hear classics from Marvin Gaye, Quincy Jones featuring John Legend, The Impressions, and Sweet Honey in the Rock.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the 1964 gem “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke and a version by Wayne Brady.

Tags

Soulsationsmusic
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
See stories by Carla Eckels