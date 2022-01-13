New Socially Conscious Music

Sunday, January 16

It’s an hour full of socially conscious songs with the new release “The Pursuit of Happiness” from legendary band Kool & The Gang and the latest from H.E.R. and Jarrod Lawson. R&B artist Stokley talks about his socially conscious song “We/Me” and gospel giant Marvin Winans gives insight on the Winans’ tune “Let My People Go.” We’ll also hear classics from Marvin Gaye, Quincy Jones featuring John Legend, The Impressions, and Sweet Honey in the Rock.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the 1964 gem “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke and a version by Wayne Brady.

