Sunday, January 9

Coming up on Soulsations, it's a brand new vibe from The Baylor Project with their new song called "Strivin.'" Also, new tunes by Lisa Dietrich and The Temptations featuring Smokey Robinson. Classics from Earth Wind & Fire and The Blackbyrds and new gospel from Juan Winans.

This week's DoubleTake is "Got to Be Real" by the ever soulful Cheryl Lynn and a live cover by the legendary Patti LaBelle and the talented five-octave vocal range singer Mariah Carey.

Join us Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW. 89.1 FM.

