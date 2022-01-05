© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

A Brand New Vibe From The Baylor Project

Published January 5, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST
Sunday, January 9

Coming up on Soulsations, it's a brand new vibe from The Baylor Project with their new song called "Strivin.'" Also, new tunes by Lisa Dietrich and The Temptations featuring Smokey Robinson. Classics from Earth Wind & Fire and The Blackbyrds and new gospel from Juan Winans.

This week's DoubleTake is "Got to Be Real" by the ever soulful Cheryl Lynn and a live cover by the legendary Patti LaBelle and the talented five-octave vocal range singer Mariah Carey.

Join us Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW. 89.1 FM.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
