New Year New Music

Sunday, January 2

We’re embarking on a new year with music you can groove to -in 2022! Hear new tunes from MF Robots, The Whispers, Loose Ends, Jon Batiste, Chaka Khan, and new gospel by Tamela Mann featuring Wyclef Jean and Kirk Franklin. We also have classics from the Doobie Brothers and Soul II Soul.

This week’s DoubleTake is from my brother-in-law, Gary Carter from Houston, TX. His pick is the fabulous engaging-get-in-your-car-and-cruise-song, "Golden Time of Day" by classic soul band Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, and an enticing version by Motown artist Kem.

Join us for Soulsations, Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM

