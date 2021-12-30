© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

New Year New Music

Published December 30, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST
Sunday, January 2

We’re embarking on a new year with music you can groove to -in 2022! Hear new tunes from MF Robots, The Whispers, Loose Ends, Jon Batiste, Chaka Khan, and new gospel by Tamela Mann featuring Wyclef Jean and Kirk Franklin. We also have classics from the Doobie Brothers and Soul II Soul.

This week’s DoubleTake is from my brother-in-law, Gary Carter from Houston, TX. His pick is the fabulous engaging-get-in-your-car-and-cruise-song, "Golden Time of Day" by classic soul band Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, and an enticing version by Motown artist Kem.

Join us for Soulsations, Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
