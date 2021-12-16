© 2021 KMUW
Soulsations

New Christmas Music From Laymetha Reed Guy

December 16, 2021
Sunday, December 19

Coming up on Soulsations, we celebrate the season with new Christmas music by Laymetha Reed Guy and classics from Donny Hathaway, the Temptations, Kem, and Norman Hutchins and JDI Christmas. Also, we remember Wichita’s own Karla Burns and Rudy Love singing their Christmas songs. Both passed away earlier this year. 

On this week’s DoubleTake: the Christmas favorite “Go Tell It On the Mountain” featuring duets by Wichita’s Earnest Alexander and Karla Burns and a special Motown Christmas mix, "Go Tell It On The Mountain/Ain’t No Mountain High Enough" by Gregory Porter and Anita Wilson. 

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
