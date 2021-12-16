New Christmas Music From Laymetha Reed Guy

Sunday, December 19

Coming up on Soulsations, we celebrate the season with new Christmas music by Laymetha Reed Guy and classics from Donny Hathaway, the Temptations, Kem, and Norman Hutchins and JDI Christmas. Also, we remember Wichita’s own Karla Burns and Rudy Love singing their Christmas songs. Both passed away earlier this year.

On this week’s DoubleTake: the Christmas favorite “Go Tell It On the Mountain” featuring duets by Wichita’s Earnest Alexander and Karla Burns and a special Motown Christmas mix, "Go Tell It On The Mountain/Ain’t No Mountain High Enough" by Gregory Porter and Anita Wilson.