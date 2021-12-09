© 2021 KMUW
Soulsations

Sounds Of The Season

Published December 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, December 12

This week's Soulsations features "Sounds of the Season," including new Christmas music by Richard T. Davis featuring Jennifer Davis, classics from Naturally 7, Luther Vandross and Whitney Houston. We also have inspirational gospel from the Debarge Family, and Wichita's own hitmaker Skinny Hightower shares his jazzy version of "O Come All Ye Faithful."

Our DoubleTake is the catchy tune "Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto" by the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, and Fantasia's up-tempo cover.

Join us for Soulsations, Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
