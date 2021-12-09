Sunday, December 12

This week's Soulsations features "Sounds of the Season," including new Christmas music by Richard T. Davis featuring Jennifer Davis, classics from Naturally 7, Luther Vandross and Whitney Houston. We also have inspirational gospel from the Debarge Family, and Wichita's own hitmaker Skinny Hightower shares his jazzy version of "O Come All Ye Faithful."

Our DoubleTake is the catchy tune "Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto" by the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, and Fantasia's up-tempo cover.

Join us for Soulsations, Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM.

