© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png
Soulsations

New Christmas Music From Mariah Carey, Khalid & Kirk Franklin

Published December 2, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, December 5, 2021

Coming up on Soulsations, We’ve got brand new Christmas music coming your way, including a new single by mega-superstar Mariah Carey, Grammy nominee Khalid and gospel icon Kirk Franklin. Also, a new release "Soul Deep" by OUTPUT/INPUT featuring the Average White Band’s Hamish Stuart and new sounds from MF Robots.

This week’s DoubleTake is “Golden Lady” by musical genius Stevie Wonder and an acoustic cover by British soul singer Tony Momrelle.

Join us for Soulsations, Sunday at 6 a.m. & 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1 FM.

Tags

Soulsationsmusic
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
See stories by Carla Eckels