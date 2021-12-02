New Christmas Music From Mariah Carey, Khalid & Kirk Franklin

Sunday, December 5, 2021

Coming up on Soulsations, We’ve got brand new Christmas music coming your way, including a new single by mega-superstar Mariah Carey, Grammy nominee Khalid and gospel icon Kirk Franklin. Also, a new release "Soul Deep" by OUTPUT/INPUT featuring the Average White Band’s Hamish Stuart and new sounds from MF Robots.

This week’s DoubleTake is “Golden Lady” by musical genius Stevie Wonder and an acoustic cover by British soul singer Tony Momrelle.

Join us for Soulsations, Sunday at 6 a.m. & 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1 FM.

