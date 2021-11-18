© 2021 KMUW
Soulsations

The Golden Hour Of 1971 Soul Music

Published November 18, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST
Sunday, November 21

Coming up on Soulsations, it’s a golden hour of 1971 soul music! We’ve got the sounds of the legendary Al Green, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Ike & Tina Turner, Lou Rawls, The Beginning of the End and the Dramatics. Also, gospel great Andraé Crouch & the Disciples.

On this week’s DoubleTake, we go back five decades with the fabulous Jackson 5 singing “Never Can Say Goodbye” and a wonderful cover by Junior Walker & The All Stars.

And Wichita bass player and recording artist Dale Black, Jr. shares his insight on the bass line of the 50-year-old classic "What’s Going On" by Marvin Gaye.

Soulsationsmusic
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
