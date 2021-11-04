New Music From The Whispers

Sunday, November 7

Coming up, sweet sounds from the legendary group The Whispers with their brand new single, “It’s Been Too Long.” Groovin’ tunes from The S.O.S. Band, Luther Vandross, Ashford & Simpson and Lynne Fiddmont. Wichita native Natalie Rolfe also takes us to the islands with her calypso-sounding gospel song, “Sovereign God.” She’ll share how she came to write it.

This week’s DoubleTake features the classic “Betcha by Golly Wow” by The Stylistics with a cover by Prince.

That’s Soulsations, Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM.