New Music From Incognito Featuring Bluey

Sunday, October 31

Coming up on Soulsations, brand new sounds from British R&B band, Incognito featuring Bluey with “You Are In My System.” It’s part of this week’s DoubleTake coupled with the originators of the tune, longtime R&B duo, The System. We’ll also share the sounds of The O'jays, The Supremes, Lindsey Webster, and a great duet from George Benson and Al Jarreau. Plus, uplifting gospel from Will Downing.

Join us for Soulsations, Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM