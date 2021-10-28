© 2021 KMUW
Soulsations

New Music From Incognito Featuring Bluey

Published October 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT
Sunday, October 31

Coming up on Soulsations, brand new sounds from British R&B band, Incognito featuring Bluey with “You Are In My System.” It’s part of this week’s DoubleTake coupled with the originators of the tune, longtime R&B duo, The System. We’ll also share the sounds of The O'jays, The Supremes, Lindsey Webster, and a great duet from George Benson and Al Jarreau. Plus, uplifting gospel from Will Downing.

Join us for Soulsations, Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
