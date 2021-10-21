© 2021 KMUW
Soulsations

Having A Funky Good Time On Soulsations

Published October 21, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT
Sunday, October 24

We're going to have a funky good time this week on Soulsations! We'll fill your prescription with brand new Afro-Cuban funk from Cimafunk and Funk Master George Clinton! They're jammin' with "Funk Aspirin". Also on the way, funky tunes from James Brown and The J.B.'s, live, Lakeside, Ohio Players, Parliament, Whodini, Kool & The Gang and a funky gospel groove from Natalie Wilson and SOP.

Plus, this week's DoubleTake is the funky "A Real Mother For Ya" by Johnny 'Guitar' Watson and covered by Mel Waiters.

Join us for Soulsations, Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
