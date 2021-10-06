Remembering Rudy Love

Sunday, October 10

Coming up on Soulsations, we remember Wichita icon Rudy Love of the soul sibling group, Rudy Love & The Love Family. He passed away October 6, 2021. This is Love, an award-winning funkumentary about his life, was released in 2018. We’ll also feature songs from his 1978 album, “Rudy Love and The Love Family, This Song Is For You”, along with a funky duet from Rudy Love and Sly Stone. Plus, the sounds of Ronnie Laws, Tower of Power and Roberta Flack and Donnie Hathaway.

This week’s DoubleTake is “Once You Get Started” by Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and a cover by funk legend Maceo Parker.

Join us for Soulsations, Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW.

