Soulsations

Remembering Rudy Love

Published October 6, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT
Rudy-Love.jpg
Carla Eckels
KMUW

Sunday, October 10

Coming up on Soulsations, we remember Wichita icon Rudy Love of the soul sibling group, Rudy Love & The Love Family. He passed away October 6, 2021. This is Love, an award-winning funkumentary about his life, was released in 2018. We’ll also feature songs from his 1978 album, “Rudy Love and The Love Family, This Song Is For You”, along with a funky duet from Rudy Love and Sly Stone. Plus, the sounds of Ronnie Laws, Tower of Power and Roberta Flack and Donnie Hathaway.

This week’s DoubleTake is “Once You Get Started” by Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and a cover by funk legend Maceo Parker.

Join us for Soulsations, Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW.

Soulsationsmusic
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
