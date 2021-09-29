New Music From Will Downing & Classic Tunes

Sunday, October 3

Coming up on Soulsations, new music by Will Downing," The Warmth of You." We've also got hits from Evelyn Champagne King, Patrice Rushen and a classic tune from trumpeter Hugh Masekela. Plus, engaging gospel from Hezekiah Walker.

This week's DoubleTake is the Grammy Hall of Fame tune "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye and a cover by Zapp featuring Roger Troutman.

Join us for Soulsations Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM.