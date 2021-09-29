© 2021 KMUW
Soulsations

New Music From Will Downing & Classic Tunes

Published September 29, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT
Sunday, October 3

Coming up on Soulsations, new music by Will Downing," The Warmth of You." We've also got hits from Evelyn Champagne King, Patrice Rushen and a classic tune from trumpeter Hugh Masekela. Plus, engaging gospel from Hezekiah Walker.

This week's DoubleTake is the Grammy Hall of Fame tune "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye and a cover by Zapp featuring Roger Troutman.

Join us for Soulsations Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM.

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
