Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png
Soulsations

New Music From Anita Wilson & Loose Ends

Published September 23, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, September 26

Coming up on Soulsations, soulful gospel artist Anita Wilson has out a new contemporary tune called, "Still Alive." Also, enticing new music from Loose Ends, and R&B gems from The Isley Brothers, Stevie Wonder and The Emotions.

This week’s Double Take features the classic song "Free" by Denise Williams and a cover by improvisational flutist, Althea Rene.

Plus, singer/songwriter Susaye Green talks about writing the hit song, "Free" and literally handing it to Denise Williams to sing on the spot.

Join us for Soulsations, Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. She annually emcees Gospelfest at the Wichita River Festival and was voted Best Disc Jockey by subscribers of The Community Voice. Prior to coming to KMUW, Carla was the local host for NPR’s Morning Edition at WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and co-hosted a nationally syndicated gospel radio show in Cincinnati. Carla was also program director for KIBN, the Inspirational Black Network in Wichita, hosted the Joyful Sounds gospel show on Q92-FM and produced the number one gospel radio show on KSJM 107.9 JAMZ from 2004 to 2007.
