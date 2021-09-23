New Music From Anita Wilson & Loose Ends

Sunday, September 26

Coming up on Soulsations, soulful gospel artist Anita Wilson has out a new contemporary tune called, "Still Alive." Also, enticing new music from Loose Ends, and R&B gems from The Isley Brothers, Stevie Wonder and The Emotions.

This week’s Double Take features the classic song "Free" by Denise Williams and a cover by improvisational flutist, Althea Rene.

Plus, singer/songwriter Susaye Green talks about writing the hit song, "Free" and literally handing it to Denise Williams to sing on the spot.

Join us for Soulsations, Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW.

