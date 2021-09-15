Sunday, September 19

It’s a “Sizzling Soul Summer” with new music by the legendary Chaka Khan, summertime grooves from Sly and The Family Stone, War, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, and a jazzy summer song by Grover Washington, Jr. Plus uplifting gospel by The Winans with singer/songwriter Marvin Winans sharing his thoughts about crafting music.

This week’s DoubleTake features the 1972 gem “Summer Breeze” by Seals and Crofts and a dynamic cover by The Isley Brothers.

Join us for Soulsations, Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW.

