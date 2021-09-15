© 2021 KMUW
Soulsations

Sizzling Soul Summer

Published September 15, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT
Sunday, September 19

It’s a “Sizzling Soul Summer” with new music by the legendary Chaka Khan, summertime grooves from Sly and The Family Stone, War, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, and a jazzy summer song by Grover Washington, Jr. Plus uplifting gospel by The Winans with singer/songwriter Marvin Winans sharing his thoughts about crafting music.

This week’s DoubleTake features the 1972 gem “Summer Breeze” by Seals and Crofts and a dynamic cover by The Isley Brothers.

Join us for Soulsations, Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. She annually emcees Gospelfest at the Wichita River Festival and was voted Best Disc Jockey by subscribers of The Community Voice. Prior to coming to KMUW, Carla was the local host for NPR’s Morning Edition at WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and co-hosted a nationally syndicated gospel radio show in Cincinnati. Carla was also program director for KIBN, the Inspirational Black Network in Wichita, hosted the Joyful Sounds gospel show on Q92-FM and produced the number one gospel radio show on KSJM 107.9 JAMZ from 2004 to 2007.
