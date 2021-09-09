New Music From The Spinners & Some Dancing Tunes

Sunday, September 12

Coming up on Soulsations, a brand new ballad by The Spinners from their release Round The Block And Back Again, we’ll also go "Dancing In The Street" with Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, "Rock Steady" with Aretha Franklin and enjoy tunes by Barry White, Jon Batiste and husband and wife gospel duo Jerard & Jovaun.

This week’s DoubleTake is "Lowdown" by Boz Scaggs and a cover by Incognito featuring Chaka Khan and Mario Biondi.

Join us for Soulsations, Sundays at 6 a.m. & 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM 89.1 FM

