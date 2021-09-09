© 2021 KMUW
Soulsations

New Music From The Spinners & Some Dancing Tunes

Published September 9, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT
Sunday, September 12

Coming up on Soulsations, a brand new ballad by The Spinners from their release Round The Block And Back Again, we’ll also go "Dancing In The Street" with Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, "Rock Steady" with Aretha Franklin and enjoy tunes by Barry White, Jon Batiste and husband and wife gospel duo Jerard & Jovaun.

This week’s DoubleTake is "Lowdown" by Boz Scaggs and a cover by Incognito featuring Chaka Khan and Mario Biondi.

Join us for Soulsations, Sundays at 6 a.m. & 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM 89.1 FM

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. She annually emcees Gospelfest at the Wichita River Festival and was voted Best Disc Jockey by subscribers of The Community Voice. Prior to coming to KMUW, Carla was the local host for NPR’s Morning Edition at WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and co-hosted a nationally syndicated gospel radio show in Cincinnati. Carla was also program director for KIBN, the Inspirational Black Network in Wichita, hosted the Joyful Sounds gospel show on Q92-FM and produced the number one gospel radio show on KSJM 107.9 JAMZ from 2004 to 2007.
