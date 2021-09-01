A Brand New Single From The Iconic Earth Wind & Fire

Sunday, September 5

Coming up on Soulsations, a brand new single, “You Want My Love” from the legendary band Earth Wind & Fire featuring Lucky Daye. The band is celebrating 50 years in entertainment! We’ll also sprinkle in other EW&F hits along with the Bar-Kays, The Dramatics and The Emotions. Plus, Gospel toe-tappin' music from Erica Campbell.

This week’s DoubleTake comes from Soulsations fan and KMUW Engineer Mark Statzer—Word Up!, by funk band Cameo and a country version by German band, The BossHoss.

Join us for Soulsations Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM