© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png
Soulsations

A Brand New Single From The Iconic Earth Wind & Fire

Published September 1, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, September 5

Coming up on Soulsations, a brand new single, “You Want My Love” from the legendary band Earth Wind & Fire featuring Lucky Daye. The band is celebrating 50 years in entertainment! We’ll also sprinkle in other EW&F hits along with the Bar-Kays, The Dramatics and The Emotions. Plus, Gospel toe-tappin' music from Erica Campbell.

This week’s DoubleTake comes from Soulsations fan and KMUW Engineer Mark Statzer—Word Up!, by funk band Cameo and a country version by German band, The BossHoss.

Join us for Soulsations Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM

Tags

Soulsationsmusic
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. She annually emcees Gospelfest at the Wichita River Festival and was voted Best Disc Jockey by subscribers of The Community Voice. Prior to coming to KMUW, Carla was the local host for NPR’s Morning Edition at WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and co-hosted a nationally syndicated gospel radio show in Cincinnati. Carla was also program director for KIBN, the Inspirational Black Network in Wichita, hosted the Joyful Sounds gospel show on Q92-FM and produced the number one gospel radio show on KSJM 107.9 JAMZ from 2004 to 2007.
See stories by Carla Eckels