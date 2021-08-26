New Music And Classic Hits From Kool & The Gang

Sunday, August 29

Coming up on Soulsations, hear iconic funk band Kool & The Gang with their brand new release, Perfect Union. We’ll share their new music and hits. Also, Bill Withers, Sister Sledge and The 5th Dimension are on the way. Plus, we’ve got the “Victory” with contemporary gospel music from Helen Baylor.

This week’s DoubleTake features the classic, “The Look of Love” by legendary songstress Dionne Warwick and a version by gifted jazz singer, Patti Austin.

Join us for Soulsations, Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM.

