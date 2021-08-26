© 2021 KMUW
Soulsations

New Music And Classic Hits From Kool & The Gang

Published August 26, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT
Sunday, August 29

Coming up on Soulsations, hear iconic funk band Kool & The Gang with their brand new release, Perfect Union. We’ll share their new music and hits.  Also, Bill Withers, Sister Sledge and The 5th Dimension are on the way. Plus, we’ve got the “Victory” with contemporary gospel music from Helen Baylor. 

This week’s DoubleTake features the classic, “The Look of Love” by legendary songstress Dionne Warwick and a version by gifted jazz singer, Patti Austin.  

Join us for Soulsations,  Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM.  

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. She annually emcees Gospelfest at the Wichita River Festival and was voted Best Disc Jockey by subscribers of The Community Voice. Prior to coming to KMUW, Carla was the local host for NPR’s Morning Edition at WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and co-hosted a nationally syndicated gospel radio show in Cincinnati. Carla was also program director for KIBN, the Inspirational Black Network in Wichita, hosted the Joyful Sounds gospel show on Q92-FM and produced the number one gospel radio show on KSJM 107.9 JAMZ from 2004 to 2007.
