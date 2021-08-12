© 2021 KMUW
Soulsations

New Music From Kem & Gospel Singer Tamela Mann

Published August 12, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT
Sunday, August 15

Coming up on Soulsations, a new romantic release from the talented Motown balladeer, Kem and a new reggae-tinged inspirational tune from gospel great Tamela Mann featuring Wyclef Jean & Kirk Franklin. Also, this week’s DoubleTake comes from Sam Eckels, who selected the song “Love, Love, Love” by the legendary Donny Hathaway and a cover by season two “American Idol” winner, Ruben Studdard.

Plus, host Carla Eckels sheds light on her recent FaceTime call from musical genius, Stevie Wonder. Join us Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. She annually emcees Gospelfest at the Wichita River Festival and was voted Best Disc Jockey by subscribers of The Community Voice. Prior to coming to KMUW, Carla was the local host for NPR’s Morning Edition at WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and co-hosted a nationally syndicated gospel radio show in Cincinnati. Carla was also program director for KIBN, the Inspirational Black Network in Wichita, hosted the Joyful Sounds gospel show on Q92-FM and produced the number one gospel radio show on KSJM 107.9 JAMZ from 2004 to 2007.
