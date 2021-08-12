New Music From Kem & Gospel Singer Tamela Mann

Sunday, August 15

Coming up on Soulsations, a new romantic release from the talented Motown balladeer, Kem and a new reggae-tinged inspirational tune from gospel great Tamela Mann featuring Wyclef Jean & Kirk Franklin. Also, this week’s DoubleTake comes from Sam Eckels, who selected the song “Love, Love, Love” by the legendary Donny Hathaway and a cover by season two “American Idol” winner, Ruben Studdard.

Plus, host Carla Eckels sheds light on her recent FaceTime call from musical genius, Stevie Wonder. Join us Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM.

