New Music From Leela James & A New Remix From Kem

Sunday, August 1

Coming up on Soulsations, it’s brand new music from talented R&B artist Leela James and a new remix from Motown great Kem featuring Wiz Khalifa. We’ll also hear classics from Luther Vandross, R&B group The Beginning of the End, and a cool interpretation of Stevie Wonder’s “Summer Soft” done in a Latin style by Frank Colón. We also have inspirational gospel from powerhouse singer LaShun Pace on the way.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the song “I’ll Be Good To You” by the Brothers Johnson and covered by Vanessa Williams featuring James D-TrainWilliams.