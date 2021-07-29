© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png
Soulsations

New Music From Leela James & A New Remix From Kem

Published July 29, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, August 1

Coming up on Soulsations, it’s brand new music from talented R&B artist Leela James and a new remix from Motown great Kem featuring Wiz Khalifa. We’ll also hear classics from Luther Vandross, R&B group The Beginning of the End, and a cool interpretation of Stevie Wonder’s “Summer Soft” done in a Latin style by Frank Colón. We also have inspirational gospel from powerhouse singer LaShun Pace on the way.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the song “I’ll Be Good To You” by the Brothers Johnson and covered by Vanessa Williams featuring James D-TrainWilliams.

Tags

Soulsationsmusic
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. She annually emcees Gospelfest at the Wichita River Festival and was voted Best Disc Jockey by subscribers of The Community Voice. Prior to coming to KMUW, Carla was the local host for NPR’s Morning Edition at WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and co-hosted a nationally syndicated gospel radio show in Cincinnati. Carla was also program director for KIBN, the Inspirational Black Network in Wichita, hosted the Joyful Sounds gospel show on Q92-FM and produced the number one gospel radio show on KSJM 107.9 JAMZ from 2004 to 2007.
See stories by Carla Eckels