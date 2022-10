Sundays at 4:00 p.m.

On The Media is the program for people eager to challenge their assumptions. Every week, it uses the media as a magnifying glass to reveal the deeper truths behind the daily onslaught of information.

Hosted by veteran reporter Brooke Gladstone, the Peabody-award winning On the Media is notable for its wry tone, lively pace, and singular insights about the stories we tell ourselves.