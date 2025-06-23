Corea/Clarke + Ben Paterson, Texas Jazz, Classic Albums & Drummers FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: John Clayton & Mulgrew Miller – Talk to Me About Mulgrew

Monday 6.23.25

Night Train kicks off the week with birthday salutes to veteran bassist Milt Hinton, Nouveau Swing saxophonist Donald Harrison, and keyboardist Ben Paterson (from his latest release in hour one, and in a special in hour two of the show). Our Featured New Release of the Week is a brilliant duo project from bassist John Clayton and the late, great pianist Mulgrew Miller. And we continue our June Chick Corea/Stanley Clarke Feature with Clarke’s classic School Days, music from Corea’s Leprechaun album, and a Corea classic from a new release by violinist Mads Tolling, who previously worked with Stanley Clarke.

Tuesday 6.24.25

Night Train heads down I-35 for music from musicians born in Texas. We’ll hear guitarist Herb Ellis from an album he did with Willie Nelson and members of Bob Wills’ band, Texas tenors James Clay, Arnett Cobb, King Curtis and David ‘Fathead’ Newman, sax and clarinet player Jimmy Giuffre, guitarists Larry Coryell and Zachary Breaux, and Crusaders’ members Stix Hooper and Wayne Henderson.

Wednesday 6.25.25

Four classic jazz albums were recorded on this date – Wes Montgomery’s Full House, Dave Brubeck’s Time Out, Bill Evan’s Waltz for Debby, and the Modern Jazz Quartet’s Django. We’ll hear selections from all of them, along with our Featured New Release of the Week from John Clayton & Mulgrew Miller, and more from June Featured Artists Chick Corea and Stanley Clarke, including a special in hour two exploring Corea’s Elektric and Acoustic bands era.

Thursday 6.26.25

We ‘give the drummer some’ this time on the Night Train, highlighting both legendary and contemporary players. We’ll hear selections from Philly Joe Jones, Joe Chambers, Max Roach’s all-percussion M’Boom band, Louis Hayes, Mike Clark (with a tribute to Herbie Hancock), Joe Farnsworth, and more. We’ll also sneak in some great guitars, including Wes Montgomery and Bola Sete, and revisit that classic album that John Coltrane did with singer Johnny Hartman.

