Keith Jarrett + Gary Peacock, Stevie Wonder, Sidney Bechet & Massey Hall FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Kandace Springs – Lady in Satin

Monday 5.12.25

Night Train marks the birthday of bassist Gary Peacock with music he did as part of the Standards Trio with May Featured Artist Keith Jarrett and in a special in hour two focusing on Jarrett and Chick Corea small groups. Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from singer Kandace Springs, with her reinterpretation of Billie Holiday’s Lady in Satin album. And we’ll hear new music from the Beatlejazz reunion and singer Liz Cole.

Tuesday 5.13.25

SPECIAL: It’s Stevie Wonder night on the Night Train, celebrating the soul giant’s birthday with great jazz covers of his classic songs by Grant Green, the Deep Blue Organ Trio, Bill Ware and more – plus, in hour two, a special performance featuring new arrangements of Stevie Wonder songs from the acclaimed SFJazz Collective.

(Global Village also features Stevie Wonder tonight/)

Wednesday 5.14.25

Night Train marks the birthdays of guitarist Bruce Forman (with Cow Bop), and saxophonists Virginia Mayhew and Sidney Bechet (featured in an hour two special). There’s more from May Featured Artist Keith Jarrett and the Featured New Release of the Week from singer Kandace Springs, and new music from guitarist Charlie Ballantine and singer Ermelinda Cuellar.

Thursday 5.15.25

On this date in 1953, the Jazz at Massey Hall concert took place. Night Train features a selection from the historic bebop concert tonight. We’ll also continue the May Keith Jarrett Feature with his appearance on the hit recording of “Forest “Flower” with Charles Lloyd. We’ll hear more from our Featured New Release of the Week, Kandace Springs’ redo of Billie Holiday’s Lady In Satin, along with new releases from drummer Richard Baratta, and pianist Cyrus Chestnut. And we mark the birthday of pianist Ellis Larkins with music he did with Ella Fitzgerald and at the Maybeck Recital Hall in hour one, and in a special in hour two of the show.

