Giant Steps, World Accordion Day, Drummerless Trios & Jarrett’s 80th FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Cyrus Chestnut – Rhythm, Melody and Harmony

Monday 5.5.25

On this date in 1959, John Coltrane went into the studio to record tracks that would become part of his debut on the Atlantic label with Giant Steps. We’ll hear selections from that release tonight on the Night Train in hour one and explore Coltrane’s Legacy in an hour two special. We’ll also remember pianist, vocalist, and ballad master Andy Bey, who recently passed away, with selections from his own albums and guest appearances with Horace Silver and Fred Hersch – plus our May Featured Artist Keith Jarrett with the Standards Trio, and the Featured New Release of the Week from pianist Cyrus Chestnut.

Tuesday 5.6.25

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate a favorite holiday – World Accordion Day! We’ll hear music from such eclectic and accomplished accordionists as Richard Galliano, Gary Versace, Jaroslaw Bester, and Gil Goldstein (guesting with Abbey Lincoln, Nicki Parrott, Jim Hall, and Joe Lovano) in hour one Then in a special in hour two, we’ll hear live performances from Accordion Tribe, the Benat Achiary Trio, and the Motion Trio, all of whom boast accordions as part of their instrumental lineup.

Wednesday 5.7.25

SPECIAL: Night Train highlights drummer-less trios tonight – from the early classic lineup headed up by Nat Cole, to adventurous groups like the one led by Jimmy Giuffre, contemporary performers including Diana Krall, Ben Allison, Carla Bley, and Lilly, and veteran lineups including those led by Oscar Peterson, and the Triple Treat of Herb Ellis, Monty Alexander and Ray Brown.

Thursday 5.8.25

SPECIAL: It’s the 80th birthday today of Night Train Featured Artist Keith Jarrett and we celebrate in hour one with guest appearances he made with Charles Lloyd and Freddie Hubbard early in his career, music with the Standards Trio and with Charlie Haden, and from the classic Koln Concert recording – then, it’s a special with an interview and more music from Jarrett in hour two of the show.

