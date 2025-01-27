Jerome Kern, Henry Johnson, 2024 Tributes & Feature Wrap FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Dan Moretti & Brazilia – Celebrating Wayne Shorter

Monday 1.27.25

SPECIAL: Night Train marks birthday of one of the key composers of the Great American Songbook, Jerome Kern, with a two-hour special exploring some of his many great songs and some of the many great jazz artists who recorded their own versions of them. We’ll hear selections from Dave Brubeck, Django Reinhardt, Billie Holiday, Kenny Dorham, Blossom Dearie, and more.

Tuesday 1.28.25

Night Train marks birthdays of vibes player Bill Ware and guitarist Henry Johnson (with Joe Williams in hour one and in a concert special in hour two of the show), highlights music from our Featured New Release of the Week (Dan Moretti & Brazilia with a tribute to Wayne Shorter), and continues the January Feature looking back at the past year in jazz with selections from show favorites Etienne Charles and the Live Edge Trio, and Grammy-nominated artists Samara Joy, Bill Frisell, and Chick Corea with Bela Fleck.

Wednesday 1.29.25

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the January Feature looking back at the year in jazz, Night Train pays tribute to artists who passed away last year in a special edition of the show. We’ll hear selections from soul jazz artists Lou Donaldson and Papa John DeFrancesco, producer-composer-arranger-musician Quincy Jones, drummers Roy Haynes and Emporia native Jack Mouse, baritone saxophonist Claire Daly, and guitarists Russell Malone and Sylvain Luc in hour one, and then it’s a special featuring saxophonist, composer and arranger Bill Holman in hour two of the show.

Thursday 1.30.25

Night Train wraps up the January Feature looking back at the past year in jazz with selections from show favorites John Ellis, Zaccai Curtis, and Queen Esther, and Grammy-nominated artists Eliane Elias and Catherine Russell. We also mark birthdays of soul jazz organist Hank Marr, trumpeter Roy Eldridge, bass and oud player Ahmed Abdul Malik (also featured tonight in the Global Village), and Buddy Montgomery (including music he did with brothers Wes and Monk). Plus new music from the Ryan Middagh Jazz Orchestra, Carl Allen, the Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet, and our Featured New Release of the Week – a tribute to Wayne Shorter from Dan Moretti & Brazilia.

