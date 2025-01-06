Best of ‘24 + Latin Jazz Drummers, Mehldau Then & Now, Samara Joy & Bucky Pizzarelli FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: M.T.B. – Solid Jackson

Monday 1.6.25

SPECIAL: This time on the Night Train we give the Latin Jazz Drummers some. We’ll hear Tito Puente, Patato, Mongo Santamaria, Poncho Sanchez, Dafnis Prieto, Ray Baretto, Bobby Sanabria and more. We’ll also hear drummers Richard Baratta and Joe Chambers, and more Latin sounds from Planet D Nonet, and guitarist Steve Khan.

Tuesday 1.7.25

Night Train highlights music from an album recorded on this date in 1999 from Brad Mehldau and we’ll also hear him in the M.T.B. lineup, our Featured New Release of the Week, and the group’s first reunion in 30 years. We’ll also continue the January Best of 2024 Feature with show favorites from Christian McBride with Edgar Meyer, and popular singer Samara Joy (also featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Wednesday 1.8.25

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the January Best of 2024 feature, we pay a visit this time to the Bop Stop for a two-hour retrospective of some of the best moments from their year’s lineup of concerts. Among the artists featured are Ari Hoenig, Hilario Duran, Jamey Haddad, Orrin Evans, Amsterdam After Dark, and Ricardo Morales.

Thursday 1.9.25

On the birthday list tonight on the Night Train are singer Betty Roche and guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli (solo and with singing bassist Slam Stewart in hour one, and part of a Swing Time concert special in hour two of the show.) The January Best of 2024 Feature continues with selections from Javon Jackson with the late Nikki Giovanni, drummers Alvin Queen and Brandon Sanders, and Latin jazz projects from Doug MacDonald and the Dred Scott Trio. Plus more from our Featured New Release of the Week from M.T.B. (Brad Mehldau, Mark Turner, Peter Bernstein).

