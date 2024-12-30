Latin Jazz, Jule Styne, First Day & Sci Fi Day FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Ben Paterson – Cookin’ in the Couve

Monday 12.30.24

Night Train kicks off the week in Latin style – marking the anniversary of Dizzy Gillespie’s pioneering Latin jazz track, Manteca, and highlighting Latin-influenced music from birthday artists Miguel Zenon (featured as part of a contemporary Latin Big Bands special in hour two), Ron Affif, Jerry Granelli (with Vince Guaraldi) and Frank Vignola. Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from pianist Ben Paterson, and we’ll also hear a new reissue of a pioneering Balkan jazz album from pianist Larry Vuckovich.

Tuesday 12.31.24

Night Train marks the birthday of composer Jule Styne with some of his standards in hour one and a special in hour two. We’ll hear more from our Featured New Release of the Week by pianist Ben Paterson. And there’s also new music from guitarist Doug MacDonald, the Hot Toddies Jazz Band, saxophone and clarinet player Ken Peplowski, and saxophonist Javon Jackson with the late poet, Nikki Giovanni.

Wednesday 1.1.25

It’s not only New Years Day, but also the birthdays of jazz vibes great Milt Jackson, singer Susannah McCorkle, and bassist Al McKibbon. We’ll also hear more from Ben Paterson, Night Train’s Featured New Release of the Week, along with new titles from organist Brian Charette, and vibes player Warren Wolf (one of our picks for Best of the Year – kicking off the January Best of 2024 Feature).

Thursday 1.2.24

SPECIAL: Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate National Science Fiction Day. We’ll hear sci-fi themed sounds from Sun Ra, Herbie Hancock, Fred Hersch, Lorraine Feather, Christian McBride, Christian Sands and more in hour one, and a Jazz from Outer Space special in hour two of the show.

