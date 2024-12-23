Holiday & John Scofield Birthday Specials

Monday 12.23.24

SPECIAL: Join us on the Night Train for a show devoted to jazz versions of seasonal songs – from holiday classics to contemporary holiday releases, including music from the New York Voices, Rene Marie, Bill Evans with Jim Hall, WSU alum Matt Wilson, Wynton Marsalis, the Ted Rosenthal Trio, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, and, of course, the Vince Guaraldi Trio.

Tuesday 12.24.24

SPECIAL: We have two holiday specials tonight featuring Wynton Marsalis. In hour one, Wynton hosts holiday jazz favorites from the likes of Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Gregory Porter, René Marie, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Then in hour two, it's a Crescent City Christmas as Wynton joins in with father Ellis Marsalis and friends Roberta Gumbel, Herlin Riley, and Wycliffe Gordon for more great holiday sounds.

Wednesday 12.25.24

SPECIAL: Night Train steps aside for two seasonal favorites from the Joy to the World series. In hour one, we’ll hear this year’s holiday special as Bob Thompson and the band welcome the only and only Maria Muldaur as their special guest vocalist in a program of swinging and bluesy holiday tunes. Then in hour two we go back for a past Joy to the World program featuring one of the finest singers on the jazz scene today, Catherine Russell.

Thursday 12.26.24

SPECIAL: Night Train celebrates the birthday of one of today’s finest jazz guitarists, John Scofield, with a program devoted to his music. We’ll hear Sco as a leader from throughout his career, along with collaborations with Pat Metheny, John Abercrombie, Herbie Hancock, Gary Burton, Joey DeFrancesco, Gerry Mulligan, McCoy Tyner, Mose Allison and more. We’ll also hear him in a couple of rare settings – with a big band and playing acoustic guitar.

