Andy Razaf, Jazz Piano, Fletcher Henderson & King Oliver FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: New Jazz Holiday Releases

Monday 12.16.24

This week on the Night Train we remember poet, educator and activist Nikki Giovanni with music she did on two recent albums with saxophonist Javon Jackson. Tonight we’ll hear music from their first collaboration, and a song Giovanni sang and dedicated to Nina Simone. Our Featured New Releases of the Week will be new holiday jazz recordings – including selections tonight from JD Allen and Ben Levin. And we mark birthdays of soul jazz organist Johnny “Hammond” Smith; actor, writer and songwriter Noel Coward; and lyricist Andy Razaf (featured in a Fats Waller/Andy Razaf special in hour two of the show).

Tuesday 12.17.24

It’s a piano jazz night tonight on the Night Train, with music from both legends and contemporary stars of jazz piano. Among the artists showcased are veterans Chick Corea, Erroll Garner, Marian McPartland, Monty Alexander, Fats Waller, and Keith Jarrett. We’ll also hear contemporary piano players Chris Rottmayer, Russell Ferrante, Emmet Cohen, Lisa Hilton, and Eric Reed.

Wednesday 12.18.24

Night Train marks birthdays of Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson, and composer and arranger Fletcher Henderson (featured in a special in hour two). We’ll hear music from a recent release from poet and activist Nikki Giovanni with saxophonist Javon Jackson, a set highlighting some of their favorite songs from movies. We’ve also got more new holiday releases – this time from Judith Owen and Rich Willey – along with new titles from the Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra and the Hot Toddies Jazz Band.

Thursday 12.19.24

Night Train wraps up a week-long feature of new holiday jazz releases with music from the Band of Other Brothers, Donald Vega, and Deborah Silver with the Count Basie Orchestra. We’ll also mark birthdays of guitarist Jacques Lesure, Crescent City trumpeter and vocalist Kermit Ruffins, pianist and composer Bobby Timmons, and early jazz pioneer King Oliver (featured in an hour two special).

