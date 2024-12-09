Love Supreme 60th, Human Rights Day, Tango Day & Toshiko Akiyoshi

Monday 12.9.24

SPECIAL: Recorded on this date in one session in 1964, John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme was one of his towering accomplishments. For the 60th anniversary of its recording, Night Train steps aside for a two-hour special documenting the creation and influence of this magnificent project. We’ll hear the music he did with his famous quartet -- pianist McCoy Tyner, bassist Jimmy Garrison and drummer Elvin Jones – interviews and more.

Tuesday 12.10.24

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village tonight for a special show to mark Human Rights Day. We’ll hear classic and contemporary songs focused on human and civil rights in hour one from Karrin Allyson, Bobby Sanabria, the Dave Brubeck Quartet, Matt Wilson, and more. Then in hour two we dip into the Jazz Singers series for a program that examines jazz singing as a means of social protest. Among the artists featured are Nnena Freelon, Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Louis Armstrong, Al Hibbler, Oscar Brown Jr., and Ray Charles, talking about and performing songs with a message.

Wednesday 12.11.24

SPECIAL: Today is the International Day of Tango and Night Train joins in with Global Village tonight to celebrate the occasion. We’ll hear tango inspired jazz in hour one from new tango creator Astor Piazzolla, Piazzolla pianist Pablo Ziegler, bassist, Pablo Aslan, saxophonist Paquito D’Rivera, accordionists Richard Galliano and Dino Saluzzi, and some different takes on tango from Fred Hersch with Julian Lage, Quadro Nuevo and 3’Ain. Then in hour two, it’s a special devoted to the origins of Tango Nuevo, a style pioneered by the legendary Astor Piazzolla that combined tango with jazz, classical and other influences. We’ll hear music from Piazzolla and other artists and groups who pushed the boundaries of the original tango style.

Thursday 12.12.24

Lots of birthdays to celebrate tonight on the Night Train, including singer Joe Williams, pianist and songwriter Bob Dorough, accordionist Richard Galliano, drummer Tony Williams (on the new Miles in France release), and pianist, composer, band leader and NEA Jazz Master Toshiko Akiyoshi (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

