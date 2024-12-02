Wynton Kelly, Duos, Jim Hall & Samara@Savannah FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Samara Joy - Portrait

Monday 12.2.24

Night Train kicks off the week with a Featured New Release of the Week from on the most talked-about artists in jazz today, singer Samara Joy – winner of the Sarah Vaughan Vocal Competition and three Grammys (plus two 2025 nominations). We’ll hear music from her new album Portrait throughout the week, capped by her performance at the 2024 Savannah Music Festival on Thursday.

Plus a birthday celebration for pianist Wynton Kelly, with music he did as a leader and working with Miles Davis, Wes Montgomery, Billie Holiday, Abbey Lincoln, Dinah Washington and more.

We’ll also get to the latest from baritone saxophonist Michael Dease, guitarist Diego Figueiredo, Latin jazz pianist Zaccai Curtis, trombonist Steve Davis, vibes player Warren Wolf, and tenor saxophonist Wayne Escoffery.

Tuesday 12.3.24

Night Train highlights music from duos tonight. We’ll hear pianist Fred Hersch and vocalist (here, no bass) Esperanza Spalding, vibes great Milt Jackson with pianist Oscar Peterson, guitarist Pat Metheny with bassist Charlie Haden, saxophonist James Carter with pianist Cyrus Chestnut, pianist Bill Evans and guitarist Jim Hall (featured tomorrow for his birthday), Latin jazz artists Elio Villafranca and Arturo Stable, a Grammy-winning release from pianists Eliane Elias and Chucho Valdes, bass great Ron Carter with pianist Jon Baptiste, and a trio of bass/vocal duos – Sinne Eeg with Thomas Fonnesbaek, Shelia Jordan and Harvie S, and Nancy King with Glen Moore.

Wednesday 12.4.24

Night Train marks birthdays of singer Cassandra Wilson and also of guitarist Jim Hall (with Paul Desmond and Enrico Pieranunzi (featured tomorrow for his own birthday) in hour one, and in a special with great saxophonists in hour two); highlights more from our Featured New Release of the Week from singer Samara Joy; and showcases new Latin titles from pianist Dred Scott, trombonist Conrad Herwig, and guitarist Doug MacDonald.

Thursday 12.5.24

Birthdays we celebrate tonight on the Night Train include bassists Brian Bromberg (with his new album celebrating bassist Scott LaFaro) and Boris Kozlov (with several new release guest appearances), Italian piano great Enrico Pieranunzi, and Brazilian multi-instrumentalist Egberto Gismonti (also featured earlier this evening in a Global Village special devoted to his work). We also wrap up our Featured New Release for this week from Samara Joy with another selection from her album Portrait in hour one, and then a concert special in hour two with her performance at this year’s Savannah Music Festival.

