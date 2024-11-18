Paul Desmond + Tributes to Lou Donaldson & Roy Haynes and a Dr. John Birthday Party FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Miles in France 1963 & 1964 - Miles Davis Quintet: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 8

Monday 11.18.24

Night Train kicks off the week with music from a new multi-disc set of previously unreleased live performances from the Miles Davis Second Great Quintet, including a special about the project in hour two of the show. We’ll also mark birthdays of Johnny Mercer, Benny Wallace, Sheila Jordan, and Don Cherry, hear more from November Featured Artist Paul Desmond, and revisit John Coltrane’s stirring piece, Alabama, which was recorded on this date in 1963.

Tuesday 11.19.24

SPECIAL: Night Train remembers Lou Donaldson, the pioneering hard bop and soul jazz saxophonist who recently passed away. We’ll hear early recordings he did with Art Blakey and Milt Jackson, later sets as a leader, his stint with jazz organ great Jimmy Smith, and a later guest appearance with Spanish guitarist Ximo Tebar – plus a special with an interview and more music in hour two.

Wednesday 11.20.24

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark the birthday of the legendary Dr. John. In hour one, we’ll hear the good Doctor on his own recordings and in guest appearances he made with Irma Thomas, Donald Harrison, B.B. King, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and more. Then in hour two, it’s an Art of the Song tribute with music and an interview that celebrate his life and career.

Thursday 11.21.24

SPECIAL: Night Train pays tribute to Roy Haynes who passed away recently in this special show. We’ll hear music from across the remarkable and eclectic career of this legendary drummer whose music spanned bebop, fusion, the avant-garde, and contemporary styles. We’ll hear him both as a leader and in just a small sampling of his many guest appearances, including with Bud Powell, Chick Corea, Sarah Vaughan, Oliver Nelson, Pat Metheny, John Coltrane, and Miles Davis – plus in a special in hour two of the show focused on his early career.

