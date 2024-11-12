Remembering Quincy, Paul Desmond, Airmen of Note, Hot Fives, Hampton Hawes & Ellis Marsalis FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Oscar Peterson – City Lights

Monday 11.11.24

In honor of the Memorial Day holiday, Night Train steps aside for two wonderful concert performances from the premier jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force, the Airmen of Note. Joining them in hour one will be the late, great jazz organist Joey DeFrancesco. Then in hour two, the Airmen’s special guest will be Doc Severinson.

Tuesday 11.12.24

Throughout this week on the Night Train, we pay tribute to Quincy Jones by highlighting the jazz side of his career, including this time the first album to come out under his own name and arrangements he did for an album from vibes great Milt Jackson. Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from piano great Oscar Peterson, with a previously unreleased 1994 concert performance in Munich. We continue to the November Paul Desmond Centennial Feature with music he did as part of the Dave Brubeck Quartet. And on this date in 1925, Louis Armstrong was in the studio doing his first, groundbreaking recordings with his Hot Five. We’ll hear one of those tracks in hour one, and more in a Hot Five special in hour two of the show.

Wednesday 11.13.24

Night Train marks birthdays of soul jazz and funk drummer Idris Muhammed, Kansas City jazz pioneer Benny Moten, and pianist Hampton Hawes (with the Mingus Three in hour one and as part of a West Coast Piano Special that also features Dave Brubeck in hour two of the show). Plus more in our week long salute to the jazz side of Quincy Jones (with Ray Charles and Alfredo Rodriguez), our Featured New Release of the Week from Oscar Peterson, and our November Featured Artist Paul Desmond. We’ll also hear two lovely ballad albums recorded on this date by John Coltrane and Kenny Dorham.

Thursday 11.14.24

Night Train wraps up a week-long salute to the jazz side of Quincy Jones and a Featured New Release of the Week from Oscar Peterson. We’ll also hear music from an album recorded on this date by Peterson with Benny Carter, a later release from November Featured Artist Paul Desmond with guitarist Ed Bickert, and we’ll mark the birthday of New Orleans patriarch Ellis Marsalis with his salute to Duke in hour one and a special in hour two of the show.

