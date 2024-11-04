Patato, Jazz Bass, Saxophone Day & Rene Marie FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Steve Davis – We See

Monday 11.4.24

Night Train kicks off a new month’s feature – celebrating the centennial birthday of alto saxophonist, composer (“Take Five”) and Brubeck Quartet member Paul Desmond. Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from veteran trombonist Steve Davis. We’ll mark birthdays of Latin jazz percussionist Carlos “Patato” Valdes (also featured tonight in the Global Village), singer Gregory Porter, and trumpeter Jeremy Pelt (featured in a special in hour two). And Grant Green’s classic album Idle Moments was recorded on this date and we’ll hear the title track.

Tuesday 11.5.24

Tonight on the Night Train, “bass is the place,” as the show highlights legends and rising stars of jazz bass. We’ll hear music from Ray Brown and his Superbass lineup, Flecktone Victor Wooten, Charlie Haden, Ron Carter, Brandi Disterheft, Pete Coco, Paul Chambers, and more. We’ll also hear music 2023 NEA Jazz Master and violinist Regina Carter with a Stevie Wonder classic, Wolff Clark Dorsey’s salute to the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s album, and another Beatles favorite from drummer Richard Baratta.

Wednesday 11.6.24

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate Saxophone Day. In hour one we’ll hear music from November Featured Artist, alto saxophonist Paul Desmond, as a leader and with Dave Brubeck – and recent and new releases from saxophonists Javon Jackson, Jeff Rupert, Wayne Escoffery, Ken Peplowski and Michael Dease. Then in hour two it’s a look at the alto after Charlie Parker.

Thursday 11.7.24

Night Train marks birthdays of singers Joni Mitchell (with Herbie Hancock), Kitty Margolis, and Rene Marie (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We’ll hear November Featured Artist, alto saxophonist Paul Desmond, and the Featured New Release of the Week from trombonist Steve Davis. Plus new releases from pianists Roger Kellaway and Leslie Pintchik, and the guitar duo of Jim Hall with Louis Stewart.

