Good Vibes + Andy Bey, Remembering Claire Daly, Poncho Sanchez & Halloween FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Brandon Sanders – The Tables Will Turn

Monday 10.28.24

We’ve got some history to start off the week on the Night Train with albums from Cannonball Adderley with Milt Jackson, and Chick Corea with Gary Burton, both recorded on this date. Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from drummer Brandon Sanders (with vibes player Warren Wolf, as we feature vibes players this month). And we mark birthdays of bassist Glen Moore (of Oregon), guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel, singer Andy Bey, and Latin jazz pioneer Chico O’Farrill (including a special in hour two with his son Arturo).

Tuesday 10.29.24

Night Train remembers talented baritone saxophonist Claire Daly, who passed away last week, with music from across her career, including releases that celebrated Motown and Rahsaan Roland Kirk, one of her earliest albums and her final release. We’ll also hear new music from Delfeayo Marsalis, Catherine Russell, and Brandon Sanders (our Featured New Release of the Week), and mark birthdays of vibes player Matthis Lupri, saxophonist Zoot Sims, and singer-pianist Hadda Brooks (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Wednesday 10.30.24

Night Train joins in with Global Village tonight to mark the birthday of Latin soul jazz master Poncho Sanchez (including a festival performance in hour two of the show). Our October ‘good vibes’ feature wraps up with music from Warren Wolf’s new album, History of the Vibraphone. We’ll hear classic albums from both Art Blakey and Betty Carter, two of the great ‘finishing schools’ of jazz, recorded on this date. We remember Clifford Brown, who was born on this date, with some of his own music, and a tribute from Helen Merrill, whose debut release featured Clifford Brown. And “The Tables Will Turn” as we get to more music from our Featured New Release of the Week from drummer Brandon Sanders.

Thursday 10.31.24

HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency for a full evening of musical tricks and treats. Scary sounds in store tonight on the Night Train come from Cassandra Wilson, Philly Joe Jones, Bill Frisell, Bessie Smith, Louis Armstrong, Sun Ra, Dr. John, Pat Metheny, and many more.

