Terry Gibbs/Vibes + Fred Hersch, Jane Bunnett, Gerry Gibbs & Jazz Violin FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Dred Scott – Cali Mambo

Monday 10.21.24

We’ve got a Featured New Release of the Week tonight on the Night Train – Cali Mambo from the Dred Scott Trio (with vibes player Tom Beckham for our October ‘good vibes’ feature). We’ll also hear a classic track that John Coltrane recorded on this date, and mark birthdays of bassist Marc Johnson (with the Bass Desires lineup of John Scofield, Bill Frisell, and Peter Erskine), flutist Ali Ryerson (with vibes player Mike Manieri), and pianist Fred Hersch (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Tuesday 10.22.24

Lots of great Latin sounds tonight, as Night Train marks birthdays of Latin jazz percussionist Candido, Latin jazz flute and sax player Jane Bunnett (also featured tonight in the Global Village), and Latin jazz pianist Clare Fischer. In conjunction with our October ‘good vibes’ Feature we’ll hear some Latin jazz vibes with the Dred Scott Trio (our Featured New Release of the Week), West Coast Latin jazz vibes pioneer Cal Tjader, and vibes player Dave Samuels with his Caribbean Jazz Project. Plus a classic from the Atomic Basie set recorded on this date, and the latest from guitarists Peter Bernstein and Thom Rotella, singer Yuko Ito, singer and trumpeter Bria Skonberg, drummer Louis Hayes, and saxophonist Diego Rivera.

Wednesday 10.23.24

In conjunction with our October Terry Gibbs Centennial Feature, Night Train highlights music from his son, drummer and band leader Gerry Gibbs. In hour one we’ll hear music from his Songs From My Father album, a tribute to Terry, with tracks that were also the final recordings with pianist Chick Corea. Then in hour two, it’s a Gerry Gibbs concert special. We’ll also hear a classic from Art Blakey recorded on this date, mark birthdays of Dianne Reeves, Sonny Criss, and Ernie Watts, and hear new music from Eric Alexander, Sergio Pamies, Something Else, and (our Featured New Release of the Week) the Dred Scott Trio.

Thursday 10.24.24

SPECIAL: Tonight on the Night Train, we highlight the full range of jazz violin – from pioneers to contemporary players, traditional sounds to modern approaches. Among the artists featured are Hot Club star Stephane Grappelli, jazz fusion star Jean-Luc Ponty, 2023 NEA Jazz Master Regina Carter, Ellington stalwart Ray Nance, and modernist Billy Bang.

