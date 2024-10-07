Terry Gibbs/Jazz Vibes + Larry Young, Remembering Benny Golson, Dave Samuels & Monk Tributes FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Javon Jackson & Nikki Giovanni – Javon and Nikki Go to The Movies

Monday 10.7.24

Night Train kicks off a new week with a Featured New Release of the Week from saxophonist Javon Jackson and poet Nikki Giovanni showcasing some of their favorite music from movies – along with the latest from the Hot Toddies Jazz Band with vocalist Queen Esther, organist Matthew Whitaker, and saxophonist Wayne Escoffery. We’ll also mark birthdays of veteran drummer Jo Jones (as a leader and as part of the ‘Great American Rhythm Section’ in the Basie band) and innovative organist Larry Young (featured in a special in hour two of the show). And we continue our October Terry Gibbs Centennial Feature with music he did with clarinetist Buddy DeFranco.

Tuesday 10.8.24

SPECIAL: The jazz world lost one of the greats recently, with the passing of Benny Golson – the accomplished saxophonist, composer, arranger, and band leader who worked with some of the giants of jazz, recorded scores of releases under his own name, and created some of the best known and loved jazz standards. We have two specials tonight in tribute to Golson – in hour one, a Jazz and the American Spirit special featuring some of the classics he recorded as a leader, with the Jazztet, and with the Jazz Messengers; and in hour two, JazzStories and ArtWorks conversations with Golson and more of his great music.

Wednesday 10.9.24

In conjunction with the October ‘Good Vibes’ feature, Night Train marks the birthday of vibes player Dave Samuels with music he did in tribute to another great vibesman, Cal Tjader, with his Caribbean Jazz Project, and in a special in hour two of the show. We’ll also hear new music from saxophonists Javon Jackson with poet Nikki Giovanni (our Featured New Release of the Week), saxophonist Paul Carlon, guitarist Doug MacDonald, and pianist Michael Wolff. We’ll also mark birthdays of South African pianist Abdullah Ibrahim, and multi-instrumentalist Yusef Lateef.

Thursday 10.10.24

SPECIAL: We mark the birthday of jazz giant Thelonious Monk with a two-hour special featuring contemporary tributes to the master composer and pianist from the likes of Bobby Broom, the Microscopic Septet, Frank Kimbrough, and John Beasley (who shares a birthday with Monk).

