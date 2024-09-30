Bud Powell Wrap Up + Good Vibes, Jazz with Strings & German Jazz FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Michael Dease – Grove’s Groove

Monday 9.30.24

Night Train wraps up the September Bud Powell Centennial Feature with some classic tracks from the pioneering bop pianist in hour one, and a special devoted to his life and work in hour two of the show. We’ll also mark birthdays of Antonio Hart and Oscar Pettiford (including one of his classic compositions performed by Bud Powell) and highlight the latest releases from Michael Dease (this time on baritone sax on our Featured New Release of the Week), singer Yuko Ito, and Something Else! With their salute to soul jazz.

Tuesday 10.1.24

Night Train kicks off the October ‘Good Vibes’ feature with contemporary vibes player Steve Nelson, here as part of Dave Holland’s band, as we also mark Dave Holland’s birthday, and on a recent album with the Live Edge Trio - along with a vibes special in hour two of the show. Plus our Featured New Release of the Week from baritone saxophonist Michael Dease, the latest from Planet D Nonet (celebrating Duke Ellington) and Zaccai Curtis (celebrating Afro-Cuban jazz), and music from Horace Silver’s classic Cape Verdean Blues album, recorded on this date in 1965.

Wednesday 10.2.24

SPECIAL: It’s ‘jazz with strings’ tonight on the Night Train. We’ll hear pioneering works from Charlie Parker and Billie Holiday, veteran players like Stan Getz, Chet Baker, Paul Desmond and Shirley Horn, and contemporary artists including Russell Malone, Tom Harrell, Eric Alexander, and Kat Edmonson.

Thursday 10.3.24

SPECIAL: Night Train makes German Unity Day (a holiday to commemorate the reunification of Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall) with a program devoted to German jazz. We’ll hear German and German-American artists, including the WDR Big Band, harmonica player Hendrik Meurkens, pianists Florian Hoefner and Andre Previn, bassist Eberhard Weber (with Gary Burton for our Vibes Month feature), vibes player Wolfgang Lackerschmid, and organist Barbara Dennerlein in hour one, and explore the history and music of the influential and innovative German label, ECM Records, in hour two of the show.

(Global Village also celebrates German Unity Day with a special show tonight.)

