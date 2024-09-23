Bud Powell Centennial + Les McCann, Classic Recordings, Classical Jazz & George Gershwin FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Hot Club of San Francisco – Original Gadjo

Monday 9.23.24

SPECIAL: It’s a special edition of Night Train as mark the birthday of Les McCann, who passed away last December. We’ll hear music from the pianist, composer, singer, bandleader, soul jazz pioneer and early jazz electronic keyboardist with music from across his career – from his debut album to a solid set of previously unreleased live performances that just came out at the end of the last year. Along the way we’ll hear selections from his classic albums, guest appearances he made with Groove Holmes, Lou Rawls, Stanley Turrentine, and Herbie Mann, work he did with Eddie Harris, Joe Alterman’s tribute to Les (a 2023 Night Train favorite), and the 50th anniversary album from the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble that features a cover of McCann’s big hit, “Compared to What.”

Tuesday 9.24.24

Night Train highlights jazz legends and classic recordings tonight – including music from Ella Fitzgerald with Duke Ellington, Bill Evans, John Coltrane (with Thelonious Monk and from A Love Supreme), tenor sax legend Coleman Hawkins, Erroll Garner’s classic Concert by the Sea, legendary bassist Ron Carter, and Wes Montgomery with the Montgomery Brothers - siblings Buddy and Monk.

Wednesday 9.25.24

Night Train features ‘classical jazz’ this time – that is, jazz reinterpretations of classical compositions. We’ll highlight works from Bach, Borodin, Mussorgsky, Ravel, and more, reimagined by French third stream pioneer Jacques Loussier, jazz hitmaker Dave Brubeck, clarinetist Eddie Daniels, guitar master Jim Hall, vocalist and lyricist Tessa Souter, and more.

Thursday 9.26.24

Night Train marks birthdays of singer Julie London, trumpeter Nicholas Payton, and one of the greats of the Great American Songbook, George Gershwin (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We’ll also hear music from Dave Holland’s Points of View album and the classic Duke Ellington/John Coltrane album, both recorded on this date. And there’s new music from Orrin Evans, Alvin Queen, Champian Fulton, the Hot Club of San Francisco, and the Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra.

