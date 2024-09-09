Bud Powell Centennial + Piano Greats, Male Vocalists, Baby Face Willette & Papa John FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Catherine Russell & Sean Mason – My Ideal

Monday 9.9.24

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the September Bud Powell Centennial/Piano Month Feature, Night Train steps aside for a two-part Piano Players special, highlighting some of the greats on the 88s. In hour one, we’ll hear our September Featured Artist Bud Powell, George Shearing, Wynton Kelly and more, while hour two will showcase classic tracks from Art Tatum, Thelonious Monk, Horace Silver, and Jelly Roll Morton.

Tuesday 9.10.24

Tonight on the Night Train, we highlight that rare jazz bird – the male vocalist. We’ll hear both classic and contemporary singers, including Johnny Hartman, Kurt Elling, Kenny Washington and Gregory Porter, and, in conjunction with our Piano Month Feature, we’ll hear some singers who were also pianists, including Mose Allison, Fats Waller and Andy Bey – and also just some great pianists, including Erroll Garner, Duke Pearson and Hank Jones.

Wednesday 9.11.24

Night Train highlights music from our Featured New Release of the Week from vocalist Catherine Russell and pianist Sean Mason; showcases September Featured Artist Bud Powell on a classic album from Dexter Gordon; highlights new music from Matthew Whitaker, Ben Wolfe and Diego Figueiredo; and marks birthdays of soul jazz organist Baby Face Willette and bassist Victor Wooten (featured in a Savannah Music Festival concert special with Bela Fleck and the original Flecktones in hour two of the show).

Thursday 9.12.24

We’ve got birthday salutes tonight on the Night Train for saxophonist Scott Hamilton, trumpeter Brian Lynch, singer and pianist Champian Fulton, and soul jazz organist Papa John DeFrancesco. And speaking of soul jazz organ, we have a special tonight in hour two featuring such greats as Jimmy Smith, Shirley Scott, and Baby Face Willette (who we heard yesterday for his birthday). Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from vocalist Catherine Russell with pianist Sean Mason. And speaking of pianists, we’ll hear Chick Corea from an album he did in tribute to our September Featured Artist Bud Powell.

