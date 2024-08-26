Dorham & Washington Centennials + Branford Marsalis, Alice Coltrane & Cecile McLorin Salvant FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Warren Wolf – History of the Vibraphone

Monday 8.26.24

Night Train marks the birthday of Basie band vocalist Jimmy Rushing and saxophonist Branford Marsalis (with father Ellis and singer Shirley Horn in hour one, and in a special in hour two of the show). There’s more from August Featured Artists Dinah Washington and Kenny Dorham, and our Featured New Release for this week is a celebration of the history of the jazz vibraphone from Warren Wolf. Plus the latest Planet D Nonet (celebrating Ellington and Strayhorn), Something Else! (celebrating soul jazz), and New Orleans drummer Adonis Rose.

Tuesday 8.27.24

To mark the birthday of saxophone great Lester Young tonight, we’ll hear selections he did with jazz great Billie Holiday. It’s also the birthday of pioneering jazz harpist Alice Coltrane, and we’ll hear her in a special in hour two of the show. Our Featured New Release of the Week is Warren Wolf’s History of the Vibraphone, and we’ll also hear the latest releases from singers Madeleine Peyroux and Queen Esther, trumpeter and band leader Etienne Charles, and bassist Piet Verbist.

Wednesday 8.28.24

Guitarist Nate Najar, keyboardist Larry Goldings, and vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant (featured in a Savannah Music Festival concert special in hour two) are on the Night Train birthday list for tonight. We’ll also hear music from Warren Wolf’s History of the Vibraphone, our Featured New Release of the Week, along with the latest from saxophonist Tim Lin (with a salute to Charlie Parker), Brazilian pianist Antonio Adolfo (with a tribute to Cole Porter), and Andrew Bird (with a celebration of the jazz standard).

Thursday 8.29.24

SPECIAL: Night Train wraps up the August Dinah Washington Centennial Feature with a two-hour special celebrating her life and music. The program features some of Dinah's earliest recordings, signature renditions of classic jazz standards, favorites and hits, along with a salute to Dinah from the Chicago Blues Festival, interviews and more.

